Lena Dunham jubelt über unretuschiertes Cover-Foto

US-Schauspielerin Lena Dunham freut sich darüber, sich so zeigen zu dürfen wie sie ist - auch auf dem Titelfoto einer Zeitschrift. Sie bedankte sich am Dienstag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram bei allen Frauen, die "den Weg vorgeben, die weibliche Figur zu inspirieren und zu normalisieren" sowie beim US-Magazin "Glamour" dafür, "dass meine Cellulite ab heute am Zeitungskiosk dabei mithelfen kann".

Außerdem postete sie ein Foto, das die Hauptdarstellerinnen ihrer US-Erfolgsserie "Girls" auf dem Cover der Zeitschrift "Glamour" zeigt: Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Dunham und Jemima Kirke. Das Foto soll ohne Nachbearbeitung verwendet werden.

Mega proud to be sharing the cover of this all women-produced issue of @glamourmag with my sisters, interviewed by my wife @jennikonner. Photo by @emmasummerton. Clothing by Marc Jacobs. Sooo don't give a fuck looks by us. But we DO give a fuck. Such a big one ❤️ Ein von Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) gepostetes Foto am 3. Jan 2017 um 6:45 Uhr

In einem ausführlichen Instagram-Post schrieb Dunham, als Teenager sei ihr immer wieder gesagt worden, dass sie "verdammt komisch aussehe". "Kugelbauch, Hasenzähne, X-Beine - irgendwas war immer falsch, und es verfolgte mich überallhin." Sie habe sich zwar selbstbewusst gezeigt, sei aber im Inneren "entsetzt und verletzt" gewesen. Heute sei dieser Körper auf einem Magazin-Cover, "ohne Photoshop, mein Oberschenkel gut sichtbar und nicht perfekt".

Lena Dunham ist mit "Girls" sowie mit ihrer Autobiografie zur feministischen Frontfrau im US-Filmgeschäft geworden. Die sechste und letzte Staffel der Serie startet in den USA Mitte Februar.

(APA/dpa)