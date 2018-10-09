Mit einem Posting sorgt Taylor Swift für Ansturm auf US-Wahlregistrierung

Die Kraft der sozialen Medien: Die US-amerikanische Sängerin Taylor Swift hat auf der Plattform Instagram stolze 112 Millionen Follower. Dort hat sie jüngst einen flammenden Appell veröffentlicht, warum es wichtig sei, sich für die US-Midterm-Elections registrieren zu lassen. Anschließend, berichten US-amerikanische Medien, habe es einen bisher ungekannten Ansturm auf die Registrierplattform vote.org gegeben. Demnäch hätten sich innerhalb von 24 Stunden mehr als 65.000 neue Wähler registrieren lassen. Insbesondere im Bundesstaat Tennessee seien die Zahlen rasant in die Höhe geschnellt.

"Ich schreibe dieses Posting zu den kommenden Halbzeitwahlen am 6. November", beginnt Swifts längerer Eintrag, "und ich werde im Bundesstaat Tennessee wählen." Bislang habe sie sich mit politischen Nachrichten zurückgehalten, aber angesichts der aktuellen Lage sei das nicht mehr möglich. In ihrem Posting bekundet Swift, die republikanische Kandidatin Marsha Blackburn nicht unterstützen zu wollen, obwohl sie lieber eine Frau wählen würde: So habe Blackburn gegen die Gleichbehandlung und -bezahlung von Frauen gestimmt und sie sei gegen die Stärkung der Rechte von Homosexuellen. "Das sind nicht meine Tennesse-Werte", so Swift. Stattdessen werde sie ihre Stimme den Demokraten Phil Bredesen und Jim Cooper geben.

US-Präsident Donald Trump nahm Swift die Nachricht übel. "Ich mag Taylors Musik jetzt etwa 25 Prozent weniger", konterte er am Montag im Weißen Haus. Weitaus mehr dürfte Trump über den US-Rapper Kanye West sein. Der 41-Jährige Musiker hat sich bereits mehrmals öffentlich für Trump ausgesprochen. Einem Bericht der "New York Times" zufolge ist er nun sogar zu einem Mittagessen mit Trump im Weißen Haus verabredet.

Reality-TV-Star ließ Snapchat-Aktie abstürzen

Welchen Einfluss junge Stars mit großer Reichweite in sozialen Medien haben können, hat jüngst auch die Reality-TV-Darstellerin Kylie Jenner gezeigt. Sie wolle die Plattform Snapchat nach einem Update nicht mehr nutzen, twitterte Jenner Anfang dieses Jahres - und anschließend rasselten die Aktien des Unternehmens in den Keller, Snap Inc. verlor mehr als sechs Prozent seines Wertes. Das entsprach etwas mehr als einer Milliarde US-Dollar. Die Aktie konnte sich auch dann nicht rasch erholen, als Jenner kurz darauf eine Liebesnachricht an Snapchat auf Twitter nachschickte.