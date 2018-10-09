Mit einem Posting sorgt Taylor Swift für Ansturm auf US-Wahlregistrierung

Die Kraft der sozialen Medien: Die US-amerikanische Sängerin Taylor Swift hat auf der Plattform Instagram stolze 112 Millionen Follower. Dort hat sie jüngst einen flammenden Appell veröffentlicht, warum es wichtig sei, sich für die US-Midterm-Elections registrieren zu lassen. Anschließend, berichten US-amerikanische Medien, habe es einen bisher ungekannten Ansturm auf die Registrierplattform vote.org gegeben. Demnäch hätten sich innerhalb von 24 Stunden mehr als 65.000 neue Wähler registrieren lassen. Insbesondere im Bundesstaat Tennessee seien die Zahlen rasant in die Höhe geschnellt.
"Ich schreibe dieses Posting zu den kommenden Halbzeitwahlen am 6. November", beginnt Swifts längerer Eintrag, "und ich werde im Bundesstaat Tennessee wählen." Bislang habe sie sich mit politischen Nachrichten zurückgehalten, aber angesichts der aktuellen Lage sei das nicht mehr möglich. In ihrem Posting bekundet Swift, die republikanische Kandidatin Marsha Blackburn nicht unterstützen zu wollen, obwohl sie lieber eine Frau wählen würde: So habe Blackburn gegen die Gleichbehandlung und -bezahlung von Frauen gestimmt und sie sei gegen die Stärkung der Rechte von Homosexuellen. "Das sind nicht meine Tennesse-Werte", so Swift. Stattdessen werde sie ihre Stimme den Demokraten Phil Bredesen und Jim Cooper geben.
US-Präsident Donald Trump nahm Swift die Nachricht übel. "Ich mag Taylors Musik jetzt etwa 25 Prozent weniger", konterte er am Montag im Weißen Haus. Weitaus mehr dürfte Trump über den US-Rapper Kanye West sein. Der 41-Jährige Musiker hat sich bereits mehrmals öffentlich für Trump ausgesprochen. Einem Bericht der "New York Times" zufolge ist er nun sogar zu einem Mittagessen mit Trump im Weißen Haus verabredet.
Reality-TV-Star ließ Snapchat-Aktie abstürzen
Welchen Einfluss junge Stars mit großer Reichweite in sozialen Medien haben können, hat jüngst auch die Reality-TV-Darstellerin Kylie Jenner gezeigt. Sie wolle die Plattform Snapchat nach einem Update nicht mehr nutzen, twitterte Jenner Anfang dieses Jahres - und anschließend rasselten die Aktien des Unternehmens in den Keller, Snap Inc. verlor mehr als sechs Prozent seines Wertes. Das entsprach etwas mehr als einer Milliarde US-Dollar. Die Aktie konnte sich auch dann nicht rasch erholen, als Jenner kurz darauf eine Liebesnachricht an Snapchat auf Twitter nachschickte.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈