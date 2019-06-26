English on the run: Topic

Sie haben die Anwesenden begrüßt und sich bedankt, dass sie da sind, haben sich vorgestellt und den Zuhörern klar gemacht, warum Sie qualifiziert sind, um diesen Vortrag zu halten. Dann geht es jetzt weiter, indem Sie das Thema vorstellen.
Topic of presentation
Die Zuhörer kennen vielleicht den Titel der Präsentation, viele haben sich aber noch nicht mit dem Thema auseinander gesetzt. Deshalb sagen Sie konkret, worum es geht.
- As you all know, my presentation today will focus on...
- What I'd like to present to you today is...
- As you can see from your hand-out, I'll be concentration on...
- Today's topic is...
Personalizing of topic
Erklären Sie, warum Sie dieses Thema gewählt haben. Vielleicht gibt es ja sogar eine persönliche Geschichte dazu.
- You might be interested in why I chose this particular topic.
- I should tell you how I became interested in this topic.
- There is a personal story connected to the topic of today's presentation.
- The first time I thought about this issue was when I...
Relevance of topic
Das Publikum muss wissen, wofür und warum die Informationen wichtig sind, und was es damit anfangen kann.
- My topic is of particular interest to those of you who...
- Since you'll all have to deal with this particular issue soon, my presentation will help you in...
- Today's topic will be very important for you because...
Die Idee zu dieser Serie stammt aus dem Buch „Präsentieren auf Englisch" von Mario Klarer.
