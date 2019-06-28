English on the run: Structure

Nachdem Sie sich vorgestellt haben und das Publikum weiß, worum es in Ihrer Präsentation geht, ist es Zeit für den nächsten Punkt: Machen Sie dem Publikum klar, welche konkreten Aspekte Sie in welcher Reihenfolge behandeln, wie lange es dauern wird und wann Zeit für Fragen ist.
Parts
Nennen Sie die Hauptpunkte Ihrer Präsentation.
- I've divided my presentation into three parts...
- I'll focus on three major issues...
- I'll look at three points in particular...
Sequencing
Jetzt erläutern Sie kurz die Gliederung der Präsentation. So entsteht der „Fahrplan“.
- Firstly, … secondly, … and thirdly, …
- First, we'll look at...; then we'll look at...; and finally, we'll take a look at...
- Point one deals with..., point two focuses on..., and point three...
- I'll start out with...; next I'll move on to...; and I'll end with...
Media Teaser
Machen Sie das Publikum neugierig, indem Sie sagen, welche Medienformate Sie in der Präsentation einsetzen.
- To illustrate my points, I'll rely mostly on the latest product samples.
- I've prepared a number of graphs and a short promotional video.
- My presentation will be accompanied by a live demonstration of our new computer database.
Timing
Die Zuhörer sollen sich darauf einstellen können, wie lange die Präsentation dauert. Legen Sie also einen Zeitrahmen fest.
- My presentation won't last more than 25 minutes.
- It'll take me less than half an hour to cover these points.
- This will take about 25 minutes of your time.
Questions
Dem Publikum muss ebenfalls klar sein, wann Zeit für Fragen ist.
- I'd like to ask you to hold your questions till the end because...
- There will be time for questions after the presentation.
- Since the subject matter is rather complex, I'd appreciate it if you'd save your questions until after the presentation.
- In order to bring all of you to the same level of understanding, I'd like to present everything first and then open the discussion.
Die Idee zu dieser Serie stammt aus dem Buch „Präsentieren auf Englisch" von Mario Klarer.
