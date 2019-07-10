English on the run: End

Nachdem Sie alle Teilaspekte des Themas in Ihrer Präsentation abgehandelt haben, ist es Zeit, dem Publikum zu signalisieren, dass das Ende naht. Bevor Sie die Fragerunde eröffnen, fassen Sie aber noch einmal kurz das Wesentliche zusammen.

Indicating the end of the main part

Das war's mit der Präsentation? Machen Sie das dem Publikum klar.

Having covered this final point, I'm now approaching the end of my presentation.

This brings me to the end of my presentation.

With this, I've reached the very end of my presentation.

That's all I wanted to say about my topic today.



Final Summary

Fassen Sie noch einmal die wesentlichen Aussagen zusammen.

In a nutshell,...

In conclusion,...

Let me briefly summarize the major issues.

Let's wrap up the most important issues at stake here.

The most important things to remember here are...

To make a long story short...



Outlook

Falls möglich, bieten Sie einen persönlichen Ausblick auf die zukünftige Entwicklung.

As I read the facts and figures...

I'm convinced that...

In my opinion, ...

What does this all mean for us?



Zuletzt danken Sie dem Publikum für's Zuhören („Thank you for your attention!“) und eröffnen die Fragerunde („If you have any questions – we've reserved time for a 15-minute discussion round.“ oder „I'll be happy to answer your questions now.“)



Die Idee zu dieser Serie stammt aus dem Buch „Präsentieren auf Englisch" von Mario Klarer.