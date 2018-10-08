Taylor Swift wirbt für die Demokraten

US-Popstar Taylor Swift (28) hat nach langem Schweigen politisch Stellung bezogen und auf Ihrem Instagram-Account Unterstützung für Kandidaten der Demokraten im US-Bundesstaat Tennessee bekundet.

Bisher sei sie vor politischen Äußerungen immer zurückgeschreckt, doch etliche persönliche und öffentliche Ereignisse in den letzten zwei Jahren hätten sie dazu getrieben, vor den Zwischenwahlen am 6. November ihre Stimme zu erheben, schreibt die Countrysängerin ("Blank Space").

Stimme für Menschenrechte

"Ich habe immer und werde immer meine Stimme dem Kandidaten geben, der die Menschenrechte schützt und für sie kämpft", kündigt Swift in ihrem ausführlichen Post an. Zudem kritisiert sie die republikanische Kandidatin Marsha Blackburn scharf, die derzeit den siebten Wahlbezirk von Tennessee im Repräsentantenhaus vertritt und dieses Jahr einen Sitz im Senat anstrebt. Blackburns politische Bilanz "erschreckt mich", schreibt Swift. Sie werde stattdessen den demokratischen Senatskandidaten Phil Bredesen im Rennen um einen Abgeordnetensitz für Tennessee unterstützen.

Swift fordert alle ihre Follower auf, wählen zu gehen und die Stimme dem Kandidaten zu geben, der am ehesten mit den eigenen Werten übereinstimmt. "Viele von uns werden nie einen Kandidaten oder eine Partei finden, mit denen sie bei einem Thema hundertprozentig übereinstimmen, aber es ist trotzdem wichtig, wählen zu gehen, betont Swift. Sie gilt als eine der erfolgreichsten Künstlerinnen weltweit und verbrachte einen Teil ihrer Jugend in der Stadt Hendersonville in Tennessee.

(APA/dpa)