Väter vor und nach der Geburt

Die Geburt eines Kindes verändert das Leben. Nicht nur das der Mutter, sondern natürlich auch das des Vaters. Die Ausnahmesituation der Geburt hat der britische Starfotograf Tom Oldham nun in der Serie "Becoming a Father" eingefangen.
Um diesen besonderen Moment zu dokumentieren, hat der Fotograf 72 Stunden auf der Geburtenstation des Krankenhauses in Lewisham verbracht. "Den Fokus auf die Väter und deren Reaktion auf das Vaterwerden und die Veränderung, die in dem Moment vor sich geht, zu legen war für mich eine neue Herangehensweise", schreibt der Fotograf auf Instagram.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
1 of 3: Man, was this an intense shoot. 72 hours straight (pretty much) in THE ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE Lewisham Hospital birthing centre, a unit staffed by goddesses and angels, shooting Dads before and after their babies were born. An inspired piece of commissioning by @helloromans for their client @playstation.uk - this one took me to the edge. This is Ade and his new baby, moments before and moments after his new baby was born. Reader, I wept.
Große Gefühle
Ein paar der porträtierten Väter gaben auch ihren Kommentar dazu ab. "Für einen anderen Menschen die Verantwortung zu übernehmen ist eine surreale Erfahrung. Ich kann es gar nicht richtig in Worte fassen, aber ich hoffe, die Porträts vermitteln die Größe des Gefühls", erklärt etwa Toan Lam dem "Independent."
Auch Hebamme Tracy Thomas findet findet die Arbeit von Oldham wichtig. "Ein Kind zu haben ist eine gemeinsame Anstrengung, aber manchmal werden Väter übersehen und sie fühlen sich dann weniger selbstsicher", meint sie.
Die Bilderserie wurde übrigens von PlayStation UK zur Lancierung des Spiels "God of War" in Auftrag gegeben. Darin geht es um die Beziehung zwischen Vater und Sohn.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
2 of 3: Focussing on Dads and their reaction to becoming a father and what changes for them in that moment seemed like a new approach I hadn’t yet seen discussed so I was happy to apply the On:Off aesthetic to this assignment. You may remember I did a long project with The Fly magazine and then the charity War Child documenting bands the second before performance and the second after to capture the energy exchange that occurred. This had the same aims. Fortune favours the brave and it seemed such a challenge to get access in this most precious of moments I was as up for it as @helloromans were. This is Federico, shot at 1am last Sunday week. So exciting and tearful. A powerful moment, far more intense than the musical version. Andy and Tom are the new Dads behind Federico.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
3 of 3: Meet Toan and Pedro, our final new fathers in this series. Shot in a very intense 72 hours in Lewisham Hospital Birthing Centre, I marvelled at the team of incredible characters that consider this work normal. Imagine doing this all day?! They dealt with it famously in their stride and I dedicate this project to them and their generous warmth. Toan was so happy to introduce us to his son who’d continue his family name - an honour to meet them and shoot their portraits, genuinely. Portraits shot on the @hasselblad H6D-50c and lit in the Mandarin Suite with @broncolor Move location lighting. Gelled strip light on the back and Photek softlighter as the keylight, if you’re interested. Thanks again to @helloromans and all concerned.
