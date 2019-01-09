Väter vor und nach der Geburt

Eine Bilderserie "Becoming a Father" des britischen Fotografen Tom Oldham fängt die großen Gefühle und Reaktionen auf das Vaterwerden ein.

Wie sich Väter vor und nach der Geburt ihrer Kinder fühlen, sollen diese Bilder ausdrücken.
Wie sich Väter vor und nach der Geburt ihrer Kinder fühlen, sollen diese Bilder ausdrücken.
Wie sich Väter vor und nach der Geburt ihrer Kinder fühlen, sollen diese Bilder ausdrücken. – Instagram/@tommyophoto
09.01.2019 um 12:30

Die Geburt eines Kindes verändert das Leben. Nicht nur das der Mutter, sondern natürlich auch das des Vaters. Die Ausnahmesituation der Geburt hat der britische Starfotograf Tom Oldham nun in der Serie "Becoming a Father" eingefangen.

Um diesen besonderen Moment zu dokumentieren, hat der Fotograf 72 Stunden auf der Geburtenstation des Krankenhauses in Lewisham verbracht. "Den Fokus auf die Väter und deren Reaktion auf das Vaterwerden und die Veränderung, die in dem Moment vor sich geht, zu legen war für mich eine neue Herangehensweise", schreibt der Fotograf auf Instagram.

Große Gefühle

Ein paar der porträtierten Väter gaben auch ihren Kommentar dazu ab. "Für einen anderen Menschen die Verantwortung zu übernehmen ist eine surreale Erfahrung. Ich kann es gar nicht richtig in Worte fassen, aber ich hoffe, die Porträts vermitteln die Größe des Gefühls", erklärt etwa Toan Lam dem "Independent."

Auch Hebamme Tracy Thomas findet findet die Arbeit von Oldham wichtig. "Ein Kind zu haben ist eine gemeinsame Anstrengung, aber manchmal werden Väter übersehen und sie fühlen sich dann weniger selbstsicher", meint sie.

Die Bilderserie wurde übrigens von PlayStation UK zur Lancierung des Spiels "God of War" in Auftrag gegeben. Darin geht es um die Beziehung zwischen Vater und Sohn.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

2 of 3: Focussing on Dads and their reaction to becoming a father and what changes for them in that moment seemed like a new approach I hadn’t yet seen discussed so I was happy to apply the On:Off aesthetic to this assignment. You may remember I did a long project with The Fly magazine and then the charity War Child documenting bands the second before performance and the second after to capture the energy exchange that occurred. This had the same aims. Fortune favours the brave and it seemed such a challenge to get access in this most precious of moments I was as up for it as @helloromans were. This is Federico, shot at 1am last Sunday week. So exciting and tearful. A powerful moment, far more intense than the musical version. Andy and Tom are the new Dads behind Federico.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tom Oldham (@tommyophoto) am

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

3 of 3: Meet Toan and Pedro, our final new fathers in this series. Shot in a very intense 72 hours in Lewisham Hospital Birthing Centre, I marvelled at the team of incredible characters that consider this work normal. Imagine doing this all day?! They dealt with it famously in their stride and I dedicate this project to them and their generous warmth. Toan was so happy to introduce us to his son who’d continue his family name - an honour to meet them and shoot their portraits, genuinely. Portraits shot on the @hasselblad H6D-50c and lit in the Mandarin Suite with @broncolor Move location lighting. Gelled strip light on the back and Photek softlighter as the keylight, if you’re interested. Thanks again to @helloromans and all concerned.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tom Oldham (@tommyophoto) am

(Red. )

Die Presse - Testabo

Testen Sie jetzt „Die Presse“ und „Die Presse am Sonntag“ sowie das „Presse“-ePaper und sämtliche digitale premium‑Inhalte 3 Wochen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Jetzt 3 Wochen testen
Die Redaktion empfiehlt
Meistgekauft
    Meistgelesen
      Kommentar zu Artikel:

      Väter vor und nach der Geburt

      Alle Kommentare Anzeigen

      Sie sind zur Zeit nicht angemeldet.
      Um auf DiePresse.com kommentieren zu können, müssen Sie sich anmelden ›.