Erkennen Sie diese gezeichneten Pop-Zitate?

<h2>Das Popquiz: Kennen Sie sich mit diesen Zitaten aus?</h2><p><p>Wer hat es gesungen und wann? Ist es übersetzt? Wie lautet das Zitat im Original? </p> <p><br></p></p>