Januhairy: Darum rasieren sich Frauen im Jänner nicht

Es wird rasiert, epiliert, gezupft, gewachst und auch gelasert. Dem weiblichen Körperhaar geht es in den unterschiedlichsten Methoden an den Kragen. Mit dem Tabu der weiblichen Körperbehaarung will eine 21-jährige Britin auf Instagram jetzt aufräumen.

Und das kam so: Als die 21-jährige Studentin Laura Jackson für eine Theaterperformance ihr Körperhaar sprießen ließ, begann sie, sich mit dem Thema auseinanderzusetzen. Und fühlte sich nach ein paar Wochen wohl damit. "Obwohl ich mich freier und selbstbewusster fühlte, verstanden Menschen um mich herum nicht, warum ich mich nicht rasierte und waren damit nicht einverstanden", schreibt sie.

Auch ihre Mutter fragte sie, ob sie einfach nur faul sei, oder sich etwas beweisen wolle. Diese Frage brachte sie zum Nachdenken. "Warum gelten wir als faul, wenn wir uns nicht rasieren wollen? Und warum müssen wir etwas beweisen?

So kam sie auf die Idee, die Aktion "Januhairy" ins Leben zu rufen. Damit ermutigt sie Frauen, ihre Körperbehaarung einen Monat lang wachsen zu lassen. Auch ihre Mutter nimmt daran teil. Für sie sei es laut Jackson wie für viele andere eine Überwindung.

Und weiter schreibt sie: "Das ist keine wütende Kampagne für Menschen, die nicht sehen, wie normal Körperbehaarung ist. Vielmehr ist es ein stärkendes Projekt für jeden, der mehr über seine Sicht auf sich und andere erfahre möchte."

Die Aktion kommt an. Unter dem Hashtag #januhairy sind auf Instagram bereits über 2300 Beiträge zu finden.

(Red. )