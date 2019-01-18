Mehr Mut zum grauen Haar

Bei den einen brechen sie schon Anfang 20 durch, bei den anderen erst mit 40. Die Rede ist von grauen Haaren. Diesen wurden bisher fast ausnahmslos der Kampf angesagt, es wurde gefärbt, getönt und gesprüht.
Auf Instagram werden Frauen jetzt dazu ermutigt, ihr graues Haar nicht mehr zu verbergen, sondern zu zeigen. Unter dem Hashatg #grombre setzten sie ein Statement und zeigen, dass graue Haare - noch immer ein Symbol des Älterwerdens - ganz und gar nicht alt machen.
Dem Instagram-Account "Grombre" folgen mittlerweile knapp 70.000 User. "Eine radikale Feier des natürlichen Phänomens grauer Haare", heißt es dazu in der Beschreibung. Gegründet wurde er von Martha Truslow Smith aus North Carolina, die selbst mit Mitte 20 ergraut ist.
"I feel more confident since I decided to let my grey shine. I dyed my hair a while ago and immediately regretted doing so; like I’d washed my identity away. While I’m still learning to deal with the new texture, I love seeing my tinsel tresses in the mirror!" @bananakb #grombre #gogrombre
“Going grey was a quasi conscious decision partly inspired by my ultimate girl crush, @sarahharris and partly by the fact that the person who was doing my roots retired (lame I know) and didn’t trust anyone else to touch my hair. It’s been three and a half years now (this photo is from eighteen months ago but it’s my favorite because it shows all the hard work) and I never looked back, despite having zero support from my daughters and husband who have only recently admitted that my new “color” suits my complexion. The other day I was at the hairdresser’s for my weekly blow dry and the lady sitting next to me asked who does my highlights. Mother Nature I replied and it was one of the most satisfying moments!” @alkella5_12 #grombre #gogrombre
“I have been graying since I was 18 years old. I hennaed my hair for years before deciding to embrace my natural hair and to let the silver grow out, about 5 years ago. I've always liked my gray streak and generally felt good about going gray, so I was surprised to discover how emotional I felt when a friend sent me a link to the @grombre Instagram account. It was so validating to see so other women embracing their gray hair and the natural aging process. Women are told all the time what we are supposed to look like in order to fit our culture's definition of "beauty" and we are shamed when we are different. Why do we listen to that? We are beautiful the way we are, and our differences are what make us interesting. I was inspired to make this necklace for all the other #silversisters out there - George Clooney isn't the only #silverfox in town!” @brevityjewelry #grombre #gogrombre
