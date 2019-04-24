Die Trendhaarfarben für den Sommer

Diese Haarfarbe sieht zum Anbeißen aus und genauso heißt sie auch: "Chocoalte Cake Hair" liegt im Trend, die Farbe ist - wie könnte es bei diesem Namen auch anders sein - von Schokoladenkuchen inspiriert. Dabei handelt es sich um einen satten Braunton mit karamellfarbenen Highlights.
Chocolate CAKE 🍰 Another brunette with @pulpriothair Faction8 ✨ Root: 5-8 6vol Mid: 7-03/7-8/7-1 6vol Ends: natural toner 1:1 6vol . . . #pulpriot #pulpriothair #pulpriotisthepaint #riotsquad #brunette #balayage #balayageombre #balayagehighlights #brunettebalayage #brunetteombre #modernsalon #behindthechair #arizona #arizonahair #arizonahairstylist #arizonabalayage
Genauso appetitlich klingt "Cinnamon Sugar Crunch". Dabei werden warme und kühle Blondnuancen miteinander kombiniert und laufen zu einem aschigen Ton aus.
✨Cinnamon Sugar Crunch ✨ I'm posting natural color 😱 I used @matrix #lightmaster for the lightener and toned with @redken Shades and #matrix ColorSync styled with @amika. . . . . Most of my clientele behind the chair is natural hair color. Kind of surprising when you look at my Instagram page and you see weird hair colors. I started Instagram to build my business - free advertisement without leaving the house! And slowly changed it to showcasing unique hair colors. Sometimes I post pictures of my clients, but I prefer not to. Mostly because, I love my clients, they entrust me with their hair, and pay me. And then there are rude people on the internet who think it's okay to say rude, unkind things to strangers, I don't think it's fair for someone to spend their hard earned money just to get inadvertently bullied on the internet. So hi, yes! It is me! I love natural hair as much as unconventional hair. Blonding services are my favorite, and I owe it to my unconventional hair colors to have made me a better colorist. 🖤 . . . . #behindthechair #thebtcteam #colorsync #redken #loveamika #btconeshot19_coolbalayage #btconeshot19_warmbalayage #matrixpartner #b3 #brazilianbondbuilder #framar #stl #thegrovestl #stlhair #stlhairstylist
Wie von der Sonne geküsst: Bronzepuder auf Wangen, Nase und Stirn ist im Sommer ein absolutes Muss. Bei den Haaren ist es nicht anders. Sanfte Highlights in warmen Tönen reflektieren das Sonnenlicht besonders schön.
Golden blonde ⭐️ Would you believe this colour was 4 months old! My client just came in for a toner refresh and blowdry 🤗 Balayage can be expensive but sometimes you only need to have it done 2-3 times a year! . . . #behindthechair #bestofbalayage #balayage #maneaddicts #saloncentric #modernsalon #lorealproaus #blonde @lorealpro @chelseahaircutters
Pastelltöne sind für all jene das Richtige, die gerne mit Haarfarben experimentieren. Ob Mint, Koralle, zartes Türkis oder Rosa - Pastelltöne im Haar sorgen für einen femininen Look. Wer keine dauerhafte Veränderung möchte, kann auch tönen.
For a festival-ready look, why not go for a metallic #HairBun? 💃 @sue_mynett_ has combined stunning pastel pink hues, using the new Opal Essence shades by Illumina Color 💕 #AskForWella . . . FORMULA: Platinum Lily, Titanium Rose, Silver Mauve and Copper Peach . . . #WellaLove #WellaHair #WellaColor #wella #hairinspiration #haircolor #IlluminaColor #OpalEssence #hairpainting #hairlove #hairtalk #hairtrends #hotd #hairoftheday #instahair #hairstylist #hairdresser #hairtransformation #festivalhair #festivalhairdontcare #coachella #coachellaready #styledhair #updo #hairup #pinkhair #metallichair
Blonde Strähnen, die das Gesicht umranden, sind nicht nur bei Stars wie Miranda Kerr gefragt. Der Trend namens „Face Framing", den es schon in den 90er-Jahren gab, ist zurück.
TV-Serien prägen Haartrends. Weißblond ist wieder en vogue, nicht zuletzt wegen der "Game of Thrones"-Figur Khaleesi.
Vermehrt zu sehen ist auch Kupferrot. Die Melange aus Rot, Braun und Blond sorgt für einen besonders schönen Teint.
