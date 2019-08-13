Dezeen Awards: Die besten Designhotels der Welt

Das Auge urlaubt mit. Die Hotels, Lodges und Resorts der Dezeen Awards Longlist können auch mit ihrer Architektur punkten.

Erst zum zweiten Mal werden die Dezeen Awards des Architektur- und Designmagazins Dezeen vergeben, trotzdem gab es stolze 4500 Einsendungen aus 87 Ländern. Ausgezeichnet werden außergewöhnliche Architektur-, Interior- und Designprojekte in 39 verschiedenen Kategorien.

Im Bereich „Hospitality Architecture“ wurden Hotels, Resorts und Lodges in die Longlist aufgenommen. Die Jury, die aus Architekten und Designern besteht, wird diese noch weiter in eine Shortlist einkürzen, ehe die Gewinner bekannt gegeben werden. Die Jury schaut besonders auf Innovation, Nachhaltigkeit, Schönheit.

Hier eine Auswahl der Projekte auf der Longlist:

Redchurch Townhouse (London, UK) von 31/44 Architects

Al Faya Lodge – Desert Retreat and Spa (Sharjah, Vereinte Arabische Emirate) von Anarchitect

Fogo Island Shed (Kanada) von Saunders Architecture

Z9 Resort (Kanchanaburi, Thailand) von Dersyn Studio

Jungle Keva Hotel (Tulum, Mexico) von Jaquestudio

Wild Coast Tented Lodge (Yala, Sri Lanka) von Nomadic Resorts

Ayla Golf Academy and Clubhouse (Joradanien) von Oppenheim Architecture

PAN cabins (Norwegen) von Sivilarkitekt Espen Surnevik

Under - Europas erstes Unterwasserrestaurant (Lindesnes, Norwegen) von Snøhetta

Manshausen 2.0 (Manshausen, Norwegen) von Stinessen Arkitektur

