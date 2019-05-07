Chef Magnus Nilsson schließt Restaurant Fäviken

Er hat gewartet, bis die gesamte Saison ausgebucht war, bevor er seine Entscheidung öffentlich machte. Der schwedische Koch Magnus Nilsson verkündete am Dienstag über das Social Media-Portal Instagram das vorläufige Ende seiner Karriere am Herd. Am 14. Dezember wird das Restaurant Fäviken im schwedischen Järpen schließen. Mit dem Timing der Ankündigung wollte er einen letzten Ansturm auf das Restaurant vermeiden.

Das Fäviken war das erste Restaurantprojekt des 35-jährigen Schweden. Ein Getreidelager aus dem 18. Jahrhundert hat Nilsson vor zehn Jahren in ein Restaurant mit 24 Sitzplätzen umgewandelt. Die Hälfte der Zutaten kam aus den umliegenden Gärten. Sein 30-gängiges Menü mit Schwerpunkt auf regionale nordische Küche verhalf ihm sowohl zum Auftritt in der ersten Staffel der Netflix-Produktion „Chef's Table", als auch zu zwei Michelin Sternen und einem Fixplatz in den Listen der besten Restaurants weltweit. Nebenbei hat er noch für drei Kochbücher recherchiert, fotografiert und geschrieben.

Nun scheint der junge Schwede erschöpft: "Zum ersten Mal in meinem Leben bin ich aufgewacht und wollte nicht zur Arbeit gehen", sagt Nilsson im Interview mit der LA Times. Auf Instagram kündigt er an, zukünftig mehr Zeit mit seiner Familie, in seinem Garten und beim Fischen zu verbringen. Auch an seiner körperlichen und geistigen Fitness will er arbeiten.

(sir )