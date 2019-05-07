Chef Magnus Nilsson verlässt Restaurant Fäviken

Er hat gewartet, bis die gesamte Saison ausgebucht war, bevor er seine Entscheidung öffentlich machte. Der schwedische Koch Magnus Nilsson verkündete am Dienstag über das Social Media-Portal Instagram das vorläufige Ende seiner Karriere am Herd. Am 14. Dezember wird das Restaurant Fäviken im schwedischen Järpen schließen. Die Betreiber wollen ohne den Koch nicht weitermachen. Mit dem Timing der Ankündigung wollte er einen letzten Ansturm auf das Restaurant vermeiden.
Das Fäviken war das erste Restaurantprojekt des 35-jährigen Schweden. Ein Getreidelager aus dem 18. Jahrhundert hat Nilsson vor zehn Jahren in ein Restaurant mit 24 Sitzplätzen umgewandelt. Die Hälfte der Zutaten kam aus den umliegenden Gärten. Sein 30-gängiges Menü mit Schwerpunkt auf regionale nordische Küche verhalf ihm sowohl zum Auftritt in der ersten Staffel der Netflix-Produktion „Chef's Table", als auch zu zwei Michelin Sternen und einem Fixplatz in den Listen der besten Restaurants weltweit. Nebenbei hat er noch für drei Kochbücher recherchiert, fotografiert und geschrieben und an zahllosen Veranstaltungen wie dem Gelinaz im oberösterreichischen Mühltalhof.
Nun scheint der junge Schwede erschöpft: "Zum ersten Mal in meinem Leben bin ich aufgewacht und wollte nicht zur Arbeit gehen", sagt Nilsson im Interview mit der LA Times. Auf Instagram kündigt er an, zukünftig mehr Zeit mit seiner Familie, in seinem Garten und beim Fischen zu verbringen. Auch an seiner körperlichen und geistigen Fitness will er arbeiten.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Fäviken to close at the end of the year. Dear Friends, With this note I would like to tell you that this coming season will be my last at Fäviken Magasinet. I have been the chef here for more than ten years now and it has been amazing. Unusually early in my career I was presented with the opportunity to develop and operate an ambitious restaurant in a way that most chefs can only dream about. I have had the chance to work alongside the best team I could have wished for, cooking for the most fantastic guests (mostly). Fäviken has been a project where I have enjoyed tremendous support from the Brummer family who are Fäviken’s owners and my business partners. I have been allowed to grow and develop, and I have enjoyed complete creative freedom. It has been a hard decision, but one that I believe is the right one. The evening of the 14th of December 2019 will be my last. I wanted to share this news now when the coming season is already fully booked, as to not motivate guests to come here just because of the news itself. I hope that my last half-year at Fäviken is going to be business as usual, and that the people come here to enjoy Fäviken and what we have to offer, not because it will end soon, but because it is a magnificent restaurant experience right now. We have truly never been better. When I am done here I am going to spend time with my family, reflect, fish, garden, write, rest and get fit, both physically and mentally. I am not going to lie, I am a little bit tired after all this time pushing the development of the restaurant forward. I would like to thank you all for coming here to work, eat, share, and to be a part of what Fäviken has been and will be for a while longer. I have given one interview on this matter, (with the LA Times) to provide a little bit more depth. For those who are interested, link in bio. To my friends out there working in media: I want to spend my last half-year at Fäviken enjoying my work in the restaurant, not talking about what has been and what is coming. I am very sorry for not making myself available for any more interviews at this time. I hope you understand. Thank you all! Magnus Nilsson
(sir )
Sie sind zur Zeit nicht angemeldet.
Um auf DiePresse.com kommentieren zu können, müssen Sie sich anmelden ›.
Um einen bedenklichen Kommentar zu melden, müssen Sie angemeldet sein.