Strick um den Hals: Burberry erntet Shitstorm

Nach dem Skandal um den Blackfrace-Pullover von Gucci sorgt ein Look der Burberry-Show erneut für einen Aufreger. Ein Model lief in London mit einem Strick um den Hals über den Catwalk, Model Liz Kennedy, das selbst für die Show engagiert wurde, machte ihrem Unmut auf Instagram Luft:

"Suizid ist keine Mode. Er ist nicht glamourös und auch nicht edgy und nachdem diese Show ja den jungen Menschen und ihren Stimmen gewidmet ist, muss ich jetzt was sagen. Riccardo Tisci und alle bei Burberry: Ich kann nicht verstehen, wie ihr zulassen konntet, dass etwas, das so sehr wie eine Schlinge aussieht, auf den Runway geht. Wie kann irgendjemand das sehen und es für in Ordnung befinden? Und dann auch noch in einer Kollektion, die jungen Menschen gewidmet ist. Beeinflussbaren jungen Menschen."

Nun schäme sie sich, Teil der Show gewesen zu sein, denn sie habe sich extrem unwohl gefühlt, als sie das Outfit gesehen habe. Auf Nachfrage habe man ihr gesagt, dass das "nun einmal Mode" sei und sie professionell bleiben solle.

Auch das Modehaus reagierte auf die Kritik. "Wir möchten uns für jeglichen Kummer, den unser Design verursacht haben könnte, entschuldigen. Es war unsensibel und ein Fehler", vermeldete das Modehaus via CNN. Kreativdirektor Riccardo Tisci meinte dazu: "Während das Design eigentlich maritim inspiriert sein sollte, kann ich verstehen, dass es unsensibel war."

Schwarz und Weiß: Rassismus in der Werbung

(Red. )