"Menschliche Toilette": Designer entschuldigt sich bei Madonna

Eine gute Designer-Promi-Beziehung sieht anders aus. Denn normalerweise freuen sich Modeschöpfer, wenn Stars ihre Entwürfe tragen. Nicht so der argentinische Designer Marcelo Burlon, der für Madonna, die ein auffälliges Outfit seines Labels "Country of Milan" trug, alles andere als schmeichelhafte Worte fand.
In seinen Instagram-Storys schrieb er: „Nun ist endlich die Zeit gekommen, dass Madonna, la cessa, County of Milan getragen hat. Ich will versichern, dass niemand ihr etwas gratis gegeben hat. Sie hat es mit ihrem Geld bezahlt.“
"La Cessa" ist ein italienisches Slang-Schimpfwort, das mit "menschliche Toilette" oder "hässliche Frau" zu übersetzten ist. Wie der Instagram-Account "Diet Prada" herausfand, postete der Designer seine Schimpftirade zuerst auf Facebook, löschte sie dort aber um auf Instagram Dampf abzulassen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
@marceloburlon proving to be human garbage. Yesterday in Facebook post, the designer captioned a photo set of @madonna wearing the brand. An approximate translation reads: “And the time finally came that Madonna, la cessa, wore County [of Milan]. I want to guarantee that nobody has given her anything for free, but that she paid with your money.” “La cessa”, is an Italian slang word that basically means human toilet or to say that someone is ugly as f**k. After deleting the Facebook post, Burlon began publicizing those same photos on Instagram stories 🙄🤮. Dieters, time to file him and his brand along with the other woman-shaming misogynist designers (Stefano and Philipp Plein, we’re looking at you). Swipe ▶️ for his lame ass apology plus some cringey hypocrisy. • #marceloburloncountyofmilan #marceloburlon #countyofmilan #mfw #milanfashionweek #menswear #mensfashion #streetstyle #hypebeast #streetwear #misogyny #misogynist #hypocrite #lame #garbage #jerk #loser #madonna #madge #hoodie #sweatpants #logo #graffiti #wiwt #ootd #airportstyle #dietprada
"Marcelo Burlon stellt sich als menschlicher Müll heraus", schreibt "Diet Prada" dazu. Und auch gleich eine Aufforderung an die 1,3 Millionen Fans: "Dieters, es ist an der Zeit gegen seine Marke und auch die anderen frauenfeindlichen Designer (Stefano und Phlipp Plein, wir schauen auf euch), vorzugehen."
Diese Kritik hat der Designer wohl nicht erwartet. Auf Instagram schrieb er eine Entschuldigung: "Ich habe einen großen Fehler gemacht und möchte mich zuallererst für meine Dummheit entschuldigen." Er benütze "la cessa" oft und verstehe die Bezeichnung nicht als beleidigend oder frauenfeindlich.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I made a huge mistake and I would first and foremost like to apologize for my stupidity. Social media is a tool which can often be used for a frivolous laugh, but what I really learned today is that this should never ever be at the expense of another person, or group of people. I would like to ask forgiveness and express my most sincere regret to Madonna and anyone whom I might have offended, insulted, or touched. Yesterday I posted images of Madonna wearing my brand stating that she purchased the garments herself. I haphazardly and irresponsibly used a common italian slur to describe her. The term, which I use often with close friends, in context is non offensive, but I clearly understand that it was my mistake to assume that I could speak on social media using the same tone that I use in my daily private life. Instead of celebrating the fact that a celebrated, and highly respected woman like Madonna ( who is a woman, a mother, a daughter, a friend, and an inspiration to many ) made a choice to freely wear something from my collection I have played foolish and irreverent. My intention was never to provoke antagonism or hate. I made a naive and stupid mistake but the root of this should not be misunderstood as misogynistic because that was in no way my motivation. As anyone close to me can attest, I have always attempted to effectively live my life without gender, age, or racially based prejudice. I am not perfect, and I too learn daily from my surroundings which is why I would sincerely like to punctuate that there was in no way malicious intent based on gender or age in my post. I love and I want to share love and harmony. I also intend to learn from my mistakes. With humility. Sincerely, Marcelo Burlon.
(chrile )
Sie sind zur Zeit nicht angemeldet.
Um auf DiePresse.com kommentieren zu können, müssen Sie sich anmelden ›.
Um einen bedenklichen Kommentar zu melden, müssen Sie angemeldet sein.