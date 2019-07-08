Begpacking: Rucksacktouristen erbetteln sich ihre Reise

Ein Blogger-Pärchen, das mittels Crowdfunding-Kampagne Geld für eine Reise nach Afrika sammeln wollte, erntete für diese Idee einen Shitstorm. Außerdem war der Aufruf auch nicht besonders erfolgreich: nur 800 von 10.000 Euro kamen zusammen.

Ähnlich wie das Influencer-Pärchen wollen auch Rucksacktouristen Geld für ihre Reisen erschnorren, und zwar nicht digital, sondern analog. Will heißen - bettelnd auf der Straße. Das Phänomen hat sogar schon einen Namen: Begpacking. Es setzt sich aus den englischen Begriffen "beg" für betteln und "backpacking" für mit dem Rucksack reisen, zusammen.

In a country where 220 million people are living under poverty, this dude is standing outside CST station with a mineral water bottle asking for money to travel the world. pic.twitter.com/JjOd3r9La6 — Chirag Sutar (@sutarcv) 1. Februar 2019

Urlaubskasse auf der Straße aufbessern

Das Phänomen ist vor allem in Reisezielen wie Südostasien oder Mittelamerika zu beobachten. Bei den Reisenden handelt es sich hauptsächlich um westliche Reisende, die ihre Urlaubskasse aufbessern wollen. Sie sitzen auf der Straßen und bitten mit selbstgebastelten Schildern um Geld, manchmal gibt es im Gegenzug dafür Umarmungen oder Selbstgebasteltes.

In den sozialen Medien kursieren Bilder von den Bettelaktionen, die auf Missfallen stoßen. Es sei ein respektloses Verhalten gegenüber den Einheimischen, die weit weniger Geld zum Leben hätten, so der Tenor. "In einem Land, in dem 220 Millionen Menschen unter der Armutsgrenze leben, steht ein Typ außerhalb der CST Station (Anm.: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, ein Bahnhof in Indien) mit einem Mineralwasser in der Hand und bettelt um Geld, damit sie die Welt bereisen können", heißt es weiters. Reisen sei ein Privileg, das man sich erarbeiten müsse.

In einigen Ländern schreiten nun die Behörden ein, um dem ein Ende zu setzen. So etwa auf Bali. Die "problematischen Touristen", bei denen es sich hauptsächlich um Australier, Briten und Russen handelt, werden den zuständigen Botschaften gemeldet, berichtet "Bored Panda".

Dear begpacker, just so you know, we have a lot of people can't keep the food on the table and don't have a proper living condition. Better to help them than give some money to support you travel around the world??? Some kind of joke! pic.twitter.com/1kFmV7wDo1 — Miss Anthropist (@NoniZara) 5. Januar 2019

What! #begpacking is a thing now? What happened to a WORKING holiday? https://t.co/wI3doeSAjS — Alfred Thorpe (@vuurtoring) 4. Juli 2019

(chrile )