Begpacking: Rucksacktouristen erbetteln sich ihre Reise

Ein Blogger-Pärchen, das mittels Crowdfunding-Kampagne Geld für eine Reise nach Afrika sammeln wollte, erntete für diese Idee einen Shitstorm. Außerdem war der Aufruf auch nicht besonders erfolgreich: nur 800 von 10.000 Euro kamen zusammen.
Ähnlich wie das Influencer-Pärchen wollen auch Rucksacktouristen Geld für ihre Reisen erschnorren, und zwar nicht digital, sondern analog. Will heißen - bettelnd auf der Straße. Das Phänomen hat sogar schon einen Namen: Begpacking. Es setzt sich aus den englischen Begriffen "beg" für betteln und "backpacking" für mit dem Rucksack reisen, zusammen.
In a country where 220 million people are living under poverty, this dude is standing outside CST station with a mineral water bottle asking for money to travel the world. pic.twitter.com/JjOd3r9La6— Chirag Sutar (@sutarcv) 1. Februar 2019
Urlaubskasse auf der Straße aufbessern
Das Phänomen ist vor allem in Reisezielen wie Südostasien oder Mittelamerika zu beobachten. Bei den Reisenden handelt es sich hauptsächlich um westliche Reisende, die ihre Urlaubskasse aufbessern wollen. Sie sitzen auf der Straßen und bitten mit selbstgebastelten Schildern um Geld, manchmal gibt es im Gegenzug dafür Umarmungen oder Selbstgebasteltes.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Yesterday I saw these blindfolded travellers asking for money in one of the most transited areas of the shopping district of Kuala Lumpur, and I have strong feelings about it. Travelling is a choice, and not only a choice but a luxurious one. When you choose to travel, to leave your confort zone and explore the world you might feel yourself as an adventurer, and you might be one, you are one among your group of privileged people. If you can actively decide to leave everything behind, take a backpack and wonder the world, it is because you have a social structure that allows you to do it. You do it because most likely your family does not need your work force to be sustained, you do it because even after months or years of travel, you can go back to a safe place were your "struggles" as a backpacker will only be a nice memory of the times when you decided to get out of your confort zone and "live". I have no troubles with the people that decide to travel and perform an art, entertain people, and from that keep travelling, or finding a part time job in different places to keep going, as long as it is legal. When I was living in Oxford I had a licence to perform in the streets and I was registered as a legal busker as a side activity. I have also performed in bars and hostels in exchange of a beer or an extra free night. I have done hardcore backpacking myself, and if it wasn't for the dozens of people that have let me stayed with them or that have helped me in other ways, I wouldn't have been able to live as many experiences. But I have never pretended that people should give me free money to keep travelling, to keep doing what the majority of the people in this planet will never be able to do, not because they don't want to but because they can't. I have always had enough to sustain myself, I plan and save for years for my travels. Continue reading on the next post. ---> #begpacker #backpacker #travelling #qleveryday #BukitBintang #KualaLumpur #Malaysia #Asia
In den sozialen Medien kursieren Bilder von den Bettelaktionen, die auf Missfallen stoßen. Es sei ein respektloses Verhalten gegenüber den Einheimischen, die weit weniger Geld zum Leben hätten, so der Tenor. "In einem Land, in dem 220 Millionen Menschen unter der Armutsgrenze leben, steht ein Typ außerhalb der CST Station (Anm.: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, ein Bahnhof in Indien) mit einem Mineralwasser in der Hand und bettelt um Geld, damit sie die Welt bereisen können", heißt es weiters. Reisen sei ein Privileg, das man sich erarbeiten müsse.
In einigen Ländern schreiten nun die Behörden ein, um dem ein Ende zu setzen. So etwa auf Bali. Die "problematischen Touristen", bei denen es sich hauptsächlich um Australier, Briten und Russen handelt, werden den zuständigen Botschaften gemeldet, berichtet "Bored Panda".
Dear begpacker, just so you know, we have a lot of people can't keep the food on the table and don't have a proper living condition. Better to help them than give some money to support you travel around the world??? Some kind of joke! pic.twitter.com/1kFmV7wDo1— Miss Anthropist (@NoniZara) 5. Januar 2019
What! #begpacking is a thing now? What happened to a WORKING holiday? https://t.co/wI3doeSAjS— Alfred Thorpe (@vuurtoring) 4. Juli 2019
