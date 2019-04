Harry und Meghan wollen zur Geburt lieber Spenden als Geschenke

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

As a continuation of yesterday’s post, we now introduce you to London based organisation, Little Village. Similar to a food bank, @littlevillagehq is for clothes, toys and essentials for babies and children up to the age of five. The Duchess of Sussex became aware of the organisation last December and strongly believes in their community ethos and goal to ensure every parent and young child have the necessary supplies and support they need. The couple have made private contributions in the last few months, and are excited to share this special organisation with you. Please consider supporting @littlevillagehq - their staff and volunteers work tirelessly to help local families have the support they need to thrive. That’s what community is all about. Photos via: @littlevillagehq