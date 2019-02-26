Selma Blairs erster Auftritt nach MS-Diagnose

Die US-Schauspielerin Selma Blair ist vom ersten öffentlichen Auftritt seit der Diagnose ihrer Multiplen Sklerose zutiefst gerührt. "Es gibt Momente, die uns definieren. Und dies war einer, der sich unauslöschlich in mein Herz gebrannt hat", schrieb Blair am Montag auf Instagram. Am Vorabend war sie mit Gehstock zur Oscar-Party des Magazins "Vanity Fair" gekommen und posierte für die Fotografen.

"Ich habe jede Sekunde genossen", schrieb die 46-Jährige zu ihrem Auftritt. "Ich kann die Dinge noch nicht so machen, wie ich es früher gekonnt habe. Aber das werde ich." Die Schauspielerin, die in Filmen wie "Eiskalte Engel" und "Natürlich Blond" mitspielte, hat ihre Erkrankung im vergangenen Oktober öffentlich gemacht.

Multiple Skerose (MS) ist eine Erkrankung des Nervensystems, bei der Entzündungen im Rückenmark und Gehirn auftreten. Der Verlauf ist höchst unterschiedlich und nicht vorhersehbar. Die Entzündungen können abheilen, die Situation des Patienten kann sich über Jahre aber auch verschlechtern.

(APA/dpa)