Hilaria Baldwin macht sich um Fehlgeburt Sorgen

Hilaria Baldwin (35), Ehefrau von US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin (61), berichtet bei Instagram mit großer Offenheit von ihrer fünften Schwangerschaft und ihrer Angst vor einer Fehlgeburt. "Der Embryo hat einen Herzschlag, aber er ist nicht sehr stark, und das Baby wächst nicht sehr viel. Also warten wir – und das ist hart. So viel Unsicherheit", schrieb die vierfache Mutter am Donnerstag (Ortszeit).

"Aber die Chancen sind sehr, sehr gering, dass das eine lebensfähige Schwangerschaft ist", ergänzte Baldwin, die nach eigenen Worten im ersten Schwangerschaftsdrittel ist. Dazu stellte sie ein Foto von sich in Unterwäsche, auf dem sie eine Hand auf ihren Bauch legt.

Zur Begründung für ihre Offenheit schreibt sie: "Ich möchte daran mitwirken, dass sich die Einsicht durchsetzt, dass Fehlgeburten etwas Normales sind und nicht stigmatisiert werden sollten." Und sie fügt hinzu: "Ich habe komplettes Vertrauen darauf, dass meine Familie und ich dies durchstehen, auch wenn die Reise schwierig ist."

Das Baby wäre der fünfte gemeinsame Nachwuchs der Yoga-Lehrerin und des Schauspielers. Das Paar ist seit 2012 verheiratet. Töchterchen Carmen Gabriela ist fünf Jahre alt, 2015 kam Rafael Thomas zur Welt, im September 2016 folgte Leonardo Ángel Charles und im Mai 2018 Romeo Alejandro David. Baldwins älteste Tochter, das Model Ireland Baldwin (23), stammt aus seiner Ehe mit der Schauspielerin Kim Basinger.

