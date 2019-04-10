Hilaria Baldwin spricht offen über Fehlgeburt

Die Ehefrau von US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin (61), Hilaria Baldwin, hat eine Fehlgeburt öffentlich gemacht. "Es gab keinen Herzschlag bei der heutigen Untersuchung ... es ist also vorbei", schrieb die 35-Jährige am Mittwoch auf Instagram. Die vierfache Mutter postete zu der traurigen Nachricht ein Foto ihrer Familie. "Ich bin von so viel Liebe umgeben und fühle mich sehr beschenkt."

Hilaria Baldwin hatte bereits vor einigen Tagen bei Instagram von ihrer Sorge vor einer Fehlgeburt berichtet. Der Herzschlag ihres Embryos sei nicht sehr stark, die Chance auf eine lebensfähige Schwangerschaft gering.

Zur Begründung für ihre Offenheit schreibt sie: "Ich möchte daran mitwirken, dass sich die Einsicht durchsetzt, dass Fehlgeburten etwas Normales sind und nicht stigmatisiert werden sollten." Und sie fügt hinzu: "Ich habe komplettes Vertrauen darauf, dass meine Familie und ich dies durchstehen, auch wenn die Reise schwierig ist."

Das Baby wäre der fünfte gemeinsame Nachwuchs der Yoga-Lehrerin und des Schauspielers, der in der Comedysendung "Saturday Night Live" regelmäßig US-Präsident Donald Trump mimt, gewesen. Das Paar ist seit 2012 verheiratet. Baldwins älteste Tochter, das Model Ireland Baldwin (23), stammt aus seiner Ehe mit der Schauspielerin Kim Basinger.

