Hilaria Baldwin spricht offen über Fehlgeburt

Die Ehefrau von US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin (61), Hilaria Baldwin, hat eine Fehlgeburt öffentlich gemacht. "Es gab keinen Herzschlag bei der heutigen Untersuchung ... es ist also vorbei", schrieb die 35-Jährige am Mittwoch auf Instagram. Die vierfache Mutter postete zu der traurigen Nachricht ein Foto ihrer Familie. "Ich bin von so viel Liebe umgeben und fühle mich sehr beschenkt."
Hilaria Baldwin hatte bereits vor einigen Tagen bei Instagram von ihrer Sorge vor einer Fehlgeburt berichtet. Der Herzschlag ihres Embryos sei nicht sehr stark, die Chance auf eine lebensfähige Schwangerschaft gering.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Zur Begründung für ihre Offenheit schreibt sie: "Ich möchte daran mitwirken, dass sich die Einsicht durchsetzt, dass Fehlgeburten etwas Normales sind und nicht stigmatisiert werden sollten." Und sie fügt hinzu: "Ich habe komplettes Vertrauen darauf, dass meine Familie und ich dies durchstehen, auch wenn die Reise schwierig ist."
Das Baby wäre der fünfte gemeinsame Nachwuchs der Yoga-Lehrerin und des Schauspielers, der in der Comedysendung "Saturday Night Live" regelmäßig US-Präsident Donald Trump mimt, gewesen. Das Paar ist seit 2012 verheiratet. Baldwins älteste Tochter, das Model Ireland Baldwin (23), stammt aus seiner Ehe mit der Schauspielerin Kim Basinger.
(APA/dpa)
