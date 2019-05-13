Michael Jacksons Sohn Prince machte Bachelor in BWL

Prince Michael Jackson, Sohn des 2009 gestorbenen "King of Pop", hat seinen Bachelor-Abschluss geschafft. "Ich weiß ehrlich gesagt noch nicht, ob es das alles wert war, aber ich bin stolz auf meinen Abschluss. Er ist Beleg für meine Hingabe und Disziplin", schrieb der 22-Jährige am Sonntag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram.
Jackson studierte Betriebswirtschaft an der Loyola Marymount University, einer christlichen Privatuni in Los Angeles. Er habe während seines Studiums viele Leute getroffen und viel gelernt. "Alleine durch diese Erfahrungen hat es sich schon gelohnt." Mehrere Familienmitglieder gratulierten dem Absolventen auf Instagram.
Prince Michael Jackson ist der gemeinsame Sohn des Musikstars und seiner zweiten Ehefrau Debbie Rowe, mit der er zwischen 1996 und 1999 verheiratet war. Die beiden haben auch die gemeinsame Tochter Paris. Die Mutter von Jacksons drittem Kind, Prince Michael Jackson II, ist bis heute unbekannt.
Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it. I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here. But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit. Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.
(APA/dpa)
