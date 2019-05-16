Milla Jovovich spricht über Schwangerschaftsabbruch

US-Schauspielerin Milla Jovovich hat erstmals über einen Not-Schwangerschaftsabbruch gesprochen und reagiert damit auf das umstrittene Abtreibungsverbot, das kürzlich im Senat von Alabama verabschiedet wurde. Die 43-Jährige habe vor zwei Jahren im vierten Monat der Schwangerschaft vorzeitige Wehen bekommen, als sie in Osteuropa einen Film gedreht habe. Bei dem Eingriff habe sie die ganze Zeit wach bleiben müssen.
"Es war einer der entsetzlichsten Momente, die ich jemals erlebt habe. Ich habe immer noch Alpträume deshalb. Ich war alleine und hilflos", schrieb Jovovich ("Das Fünfte Element") am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) auf Instagram. Sie sei danach in eine regelrechte Depression gefallen und habe nur durch harte Arbeit einen Ausweg gefunden.
Jovovich wolle mit ihrer Geschichte anderen Betroffenen Mut machen. Außerdem sieht sie das Recht der Frau auf einen sicheren Schwangerschaftsabbruch in den USA in Gefahr. „Abtreibungen sind für Frauen auf emotionaler Ebene schwer genug zu ertragen, auch wenn man sie nicht unter unsicheren und unhygienischen Bedingungen durchlaufen muss."
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration
(APA/dpa/Red)
Sie sind zur Zeit nicht angemeldet.
Um auf DiePresse.com kommentieren zu können, müssen Sie sich anmelden ›.
Um einen bedenklichen Kommentar zu melden, müssen Sie angemeldet sein.