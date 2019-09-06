Body Positiv: Diese Stars stehen zu ihrem Körper

Schluss mit der Verschönerung per Photoshop: Die US-Sängerin Demi Lovato (27) hat ein unbearbeitetes Bikinifoto von sich selbst ins Netz gestellt und sich damit ihrer "größten Angst" gestellt. "Ratet mal, was? Es ist Cellulite!!!!", schrieb sie am Freitag auf Instagram zu einem entsprechenden Bild.
Früher habe sie solche Aufnahmen mit einem Computerprogramm wie Photoshop nachträglich geschönt. "Ich hasse, dass ich es gemacht habe, aber es ist wahr." Nun sei sie es leid, sich für ihren Körper zu schämen und dem Idealbild anderer entsprechen zu wollen. "Hier bin ich also: schamlos, furchtlos und stolz auf einen Körper, der viel durchgemacht hat und mich weiter verblüffen wird, wenn ich eines Tages hoffentlich ein Baby zur Welt bringen werde."
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Auch andere Stars zeigen auf der Fotoplattform Instagram, auf der sonst Perfektion auf die Spitze getrieben wird, ihre natürliche Schönheit. Schauspielerin Hilary Duff schrieb zu einem Bild ihrer Kehrseite: „Ladies, seid stolz darauf, was ihr habt und verschwendet nicht kostbare Zeit euch zu wünschen, ihr wärt anders, besser, ohne Makel.“
I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass 😛✌🏻
"Alle Mädchen haben Cellulite. Sogar neugeborene Babys haben es. Es ist ganz normal und kein Versagen in irgendeiner Weise. Promis, Werbungen und Magazine müssen aufhören diese Dinge zu retuschieren“, meint auch Jameela Jamil.
All girls have cellulite. often even new born babies have it. It’s totally normal, and not a failure of any kind. Celebrities , adverts. and magazines have GOT to stop editing this stuff out. 💙 #babebumps Tag someone who has been hating on theirs. 📸@salacuse #bumblebff
Plus Size Model Ashley Graham inszeniert ihre vermeintlichen Makel auch immer wieder auf Instagram: "Ich mache Sport. Ich tue mein Bestes, um gesund zu essen. Ich liebe die Haut, in der ich stecke. Und ich schäme mich nicht für ein paar Beulen oder Cellulite ... und ihr solltet das auch nicht tun."
Blaue Flecken und Dehnungsstreifen hat auch Model Chrissy Teigen.
Kein Problem mit ihren Dehnungsstreifen hat auch Kourtney Kardashian.
(APA/dpa/Red. )
