Body Positiv: Diese Stars stehen zu ihrem Körper

Schluss mit der Verschönerung per Photoshop: Die US-Sängerin Demi Lovato (27) hat ein unbearbeitetes Bikinifoto von sich selbst ins Netz gestellt und sich damit ihrer "größten Angst" gestellt. "Ratet mal, was? Es ist Cellulite!!!!", schrieb sie am Freitag auf Instagram zu einem entsprechenden Bild.

Früher habe sie solche Aufnahmen mit einem Computerprogramm wie Photoshop nachträglich geschönt. "Ich hasse, dass ich es gemacht habe, aber es ist wahr." Nun sei sie es leid, sich für ihren Körper zu schämen und dem Idealbild anderer entsprechen zu wollen. "Hier bin ich also: schamlos, furchtlos und stolz auf einen Körper, der viel durchgemacht hat und mich weiter verblüffen wird, wenn ich eines Tages hoffentlich ein Baby zur Welt bringen werde."

Auch andere Stars zeigen auf der Fotoplattform Instagram, auf der sonst Perfektion auf die Spitze getrieben wird, ihre natürliche Schönheit. Schauspielerin Hilary Duff schrieb zu einem Bild ihrer Kehrseite: „Ladies, seid stolz darauf, was ihr habt und verschwendet nicht kostbare Zeit euch zu wünschen, ihr wärt anders, besser, ohne Makel.“

"Alle Mädchen haben Cellulite. Sogar neugeborene Babys haben es. Es ist ganz normal und kein Versagen in irgendeiner Weise. Promis, Werbungen und Magazine müssen aufhören diese Dinge zu retuschieren“, meint auch Jameela Jamil.

Plus Size Model Ashley Graham inszeniert ihre vermeintlichen Makel auch immer wieder auf Instagram: "Ich mache Sport. Ich tue mein Bestes, um gesund zu essen. Ich liebe die Haut, in der ich stecke. Und ich schäme mich nicht für ein paar Beulen oder Cellulite ... und ihr solltet das auch nicht tun."

Blaue Flecken und Dehnungsstreifen hat auch Model Chrissy Teigen.

Kein Problem mit ihren Dehnungsstreifen hat auch Kourtney Kardashian.

