Streit um Flugmodus: Flugbegleiterin warf acht Passagiere von Bord

Die Flugbegleiterin kannte "Null Toleranz". Gleich acht Menschen, darunter ein junger Bub, wurden am 23. Juni am Fort Wayne Airport in Indiana vor dem Abheben einer Delta Maschine aus dem Flugzeug geworfen. Grund war ursprünglich die Anweisung der Flugbegleiterin an Passagierin Robyn Rogers, eine DJane aus New York, ihr Handy in den Flugmodus zu schalten. Die Situation eskalierte, Rogers veröffentlichte daraufhin ein Video von dem Vorfall.

In dem Video, das eine andere Passagierin in dem Flugzeug filmte, ist zu sehen, dass Rogers der Aufforderung zwar gefolgt war. Die Flugbegleiterin argumentierte aber weiterhin mit ihr, sie habe den Flugmodus zu spät eingeschalten und habe ihre Anweisung nicht sofort befolgt. Andere Passagiere verteidigten die DJane, woraufhin die Flugbegleiterin allen Fluggästen damit drohte, sie der Maschine zu verweisen. Sie schimpfte angeblich über das schlechte Benehmen der Passagiere und ließ schließlich acht Personen von einem Polizisten abführen.

Passagiere über Nacht gestrandet

Rogers berichtete zudem auf ihrem Instagram Kanal, dass die abgewiesenen Passagiere keinen anderen Flug mehr erreichen konnten, weil der Delta-Flug der letzte des Tages war. Auch für eine Unterkunft für die Nacht wollte die Fluglinie nicht aufkommen. Die DJane, eine Afroamerikanerin, vermutete einen rassistischen Hintergrund bei dem Vorfall.

Die Fluglinie Delta gab einem Bericht der britischen Daily Mail zufolge noch keine Stellungnahme zu dem Vorfall ab, betonte aber, dass der betroffene Flug von der Airline SkyWest durchgeführt worden war. SkyWest erklärte indes, man sichte derzeit das Videomaterial und führe Ermittlungen zu dem Zwischenfall durch.

