Streit um Flugmodus: Flugbegleiterin warf acht Passagiere von Bord

Die Flugbegleiterin kannte "Null Toleranz". Gleich acht Menschen, darunter ein junger Bub, wurden am 23. Juni am Fort Wayne Airport in Indiana vor dem Abheben einer Delta Maschine aus dem Flugzeug geworfen. Grund war ursprünglich die Anweisung der Flugbegleiterin an Passagierin Robyn Rogers, eine DJane aus New York, ihr Handy in den Flugmodus zu schalten. Die Situation eskalierte, Rogers veröffentlichte daraufhin ein Video von dem Vorfall.
In dem Video, das eine andere Passagierin in dem Flugzeug filmte, ist zu sehen, dass Rogers der Aufforderung zwar gefolgt war. Die Flugbegleiterin argumentierte aber weiterhin mit ihr, sie habe den Flugmodus zu spät eingeschalten und habe ihre Anweisung nicht sofort befolgt. Andere Passagiere verteidigten die DJane, woraufhin die Flugbegleiterin allen Fluggästen damit drohte, sie der Maschine zu verweisen. Sie schimpfte angeblich über das schlechte Benehmen der Passagiere und ließ schließlich acht Personen von einem Polizisten abführen.
Passagiere über Nacht gestrandet
Rogers berichtete zudem auf ihrem Instagram Kanal, dass die abgewiesenen Passagiere keinen anderen Flug mehr erreichen konnten, weil der Delta-Flug der letzte des Tages war. Auch für eine Unterkunft für die Nacht wollte die Fluglinie nicht aufkommen. Die DJane, eine Afroamerikanerin, vermutete einen rassistischen Hintergrund bei dem Vorfall.
Apologies y’all this is a LONG post but I have to share this. First, I want to acknowledge because I am painfully aware of the serious and profoundly heartbreaking injustices/events happening in our world and communities,I have grappled with sharing my experience. It seems small in the face of those things. But the micro is important and little things that go unchecked spiral. So I was on a flight leaving Fort Wayne, Indiana this past Saturday June 23rd after doing a DJ workshop for #gearfest @sweetwater for @serato when I was unfairly ejected from @delta flight 4527. Just before take off the flight attendant rudely told me to put my phone on airplane mode.As I was swiping to it the attendant menacingly stood over me with her arms folded waiting for me to do it. I told her “I know how to turn on airplane mode, you don’t have to stand over me” She became agitated and said “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off” I held up my phone to show her that airplane mode was on. She stormed to the front then came back to my seat and said we were going back to the gate. She then accused me of not turning on airplane mode after being “told to do so several times”. She only asked me once. I then asked her “What can we do to rectify this so that we can all go?” She said “You can comply” and I repeated that I had and she argued I did not. At that point the passenger sitting behind me @ryanmillerphotos told her that I had complied and he witnessed me doing so. She then threatened to kick him off of the flight as well. A Latina woman two rows ahead politely asked the flight attendant to sit down so that we could fly and the attendant snapped at her. We returned to the gate an officer boarded the plane and the flight attendant directed him to take me, the Latina woman @ryanmillerphotos off of the flight then the entire plane had to deboard. Subsequently 4 adults and a little boy were ejected permanently from the flight and stranded in Indiana with no place to stay as @delta refused to put any of us,including the man with the child,in a hotel. That was the last flight out. Elena, the Latina woman who was also ejected was rushing
Die Fluglinie Delta gab einem Bericht der britischen Daily Mail zufolge noch keine Stellungnahme zu dem Vorfall ab, betonte aber, dass der betroffene Flug von der Airline SkyWest durchgeführt worden war. SkyWest erklärte indes, man sichte derzeit das Videomaterial und führe Ermittlungen zu dem Zwischenfall durch.
>>> Bericht in der "Daily Mail"
