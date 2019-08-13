Dezeen Awards: Die besten Designhotels der Welt

Erst zum zweiten Mal werden die Dezeen Awards des Architektur- und Designmagazins Dezeen vergeben, trotzdem gab es stolze 4500 Einsendungen aus 87 Ländern. Ausgezeichnet werden außergewöhnliche Architektur-, Interior- und Designprojekte in 39 verschiedenen Kategorien.
Im Bereich „Hospitality Architecture“ wurden Hotels, Resorts und Lodges in die Longlist aufgenommen. Die Jury, die aus Architekten und Designern besteht, wird diese noch weiter in eine Shortlist einkürzen, ehe die Gewinner bekannt gegeben werden. Die Jury schaut besonders auf Innovation, Nachhaltigkeit, Schönheit.
Hier eine Auswahl der Projekte auf der Longlist:
Redchurch Townhouse (London, UK) von 31/44 Architects
Al Faya Lodge – Desert Retreat and Spa (Sharjah, Vereinte Arabische Emirate) von Anarchitect
Fogo Island Shed (Kanada) von Saunders Architecture
Z9 Resort (Kanchanaburi, Thailand) von Dersyn Studio
Jungle Keva Hotel (Tulum, Mexico) von Jaquestudio
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
The main thing is that you're showing up, that you're here and that you're finding ever more capacity to love this world because it will not be healed without that | Joanna Macy | @kendallyoga | @jaquestudio | @iamjakeinman | @cesarbejarstudio | @dezeen | @gq |
Wild Coast Tented Lodge (Yala, Sri Lanka) von Nomadic Resorts
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
#Repost @jetset.together Our magical cocoon. The only question is, did we come out as butterflies? . This unique hotel consists of these beautifully designed cocoons scattered across the property. Every single element is thoughtful and everything you could want is looked after. #SriLankaAwaitsYou #wildcoastlodge #yalanationalpark #beautifulhotels #resort #intothewild #naturelover #luxe
Ayla Golf Academy and Clubhouse (Joradanien) von Oppenheim Architecture
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
We are proud to have delivered the Ayla Golf Residences ahead of schedule, welcoming new owners to our ever-growing family. We hope they enjoyed the warm welcoming event that was held at the Golf Residences' swimming pool. Hello to your new beach lifestyle! #AylaOasis #Aqaba #Lovejo #AylaLiving #Golf #GolfApartment
PAN cabins (Norwegen) von Sivilarkitekt Espen Surnevik
Norway, in a 430 sq. ft. steel cabin vaulted 20 ft. in the air, panoramic views of its surroundings with the interiors just as minimally stunning (yet glowing, warm, snug & safe) as the muted exterior style, at night you can sit in the cabin and watch the sunset, the landscape slowly turning into dusk, while the sounds of the forest change as its light diminishes, all this in the middle of a fabulous natural reserve where wildlife lives freely, discover an architectural nugget with all modern comforts, the perfect winter refuge for a unique possibility among the tree tops to experience the quiet of the forest, exciting activities, traditional food and extraordinary animal life in the real Norwegian wilderness...? Anyone? 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 #integratravel13 #integratravelgroup #integratravel #pantretopphytter #pancabins #panhytter #espensurnevik #Finnskogen #norway #travelnorway #roomwithaview #unique #travelexperience #affordableluxury
Norway, in a 430 sq. ft. steel cabin vaulted 20 ft. in the air, panoramic views of its surroundings with the interiors just as minimally stunning (yet glowing, warm, snug & safe) as the muted exterior style, at night you can sit in the cabin and watch the sunset, the landscape slowly turning into dusk, while the sounds of the forest change as its light diminishes, all this in the middle of a fabulous natural reserve where wildlife lives freely, discover an architectural nugget with all modern comforts, the perfect winter refuge for a unique possibility among the tree tops to experience the quiet of the forest, exciting activities, traditional food and extraordinary animal life in the real Norwegian wilderness...? Anyone? 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 🇳🇴 #integratravel13 #integratravelgroup #integratravel #pantretopphytter #pancabins #panhytter #espensurnevik #Finnskogen #norway #travelnorway #roomwithaview #unique #travelexperience #affordableluxury
Under - Europas erstes Unterwasserrestaurant (Lindesnes, Norwegen) von Snøhetta
Manshausen 2.0 (Manshausen, Norwegen) von Stinessen Arkitektur
(Red. )
Sie sind zur Zeit nicht angemeldet.
Um auf DiePresse.com kommentieren zu können, müssen Sie sich anmelden ›.
Um einen bedenklichen Kommentar zu melden, müssen Sie angemeldet sein.