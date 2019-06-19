"Menschliche Toilette": Designer entschuldigt sich bei Madonna

Eine gute Designer-Promi-Beziehung sieht anders aus. Denn normalerweise freuen sich Modeschöpfer, wenn Stars ihre Entwürfe tragen. Nicht so der argentinische Designer Marcelo Burlon, der für Madonna, die ein auffälliges Outfit seines Labels "Country of Milan" trug, alles andere als schmeichelhafte Worte fand.

In seinen Instagram-Storys schrieb er: „Nun ist endlich die Zeit gekommen, dass Madonna, la cessa, County of Milan getragen hat. Ich will versichern, dass niemand ihr etwas gratis gegeben hat. Sie hat es mit ihrem Geld bezahlt.“

"La Cessa" ist ein italienisches Slang-Schimpfwort, das mit "menschliche Toilette" oder "hässliche Frau" zu übersetzten ist. Wie der Instagram-Account "Diet Prada" herausfand, postete der Designer seine Schimpftirade zuerst auf Facebook, löschte sie dort aber um auf Instagram Dampf abzulassen.

"Marcelo Burlon stellt sich als menschlicher Müll heraus", schreibt "Diet Prada" dazu. Und auch gleich eine Aufforderung an die 1,3 Millionen Fans: "Dieters, es ist an der Zeit gegen seine Marke und auch die anderen frauenfeindlichen Designer (Stefano und Phlipp Plein, wir schauen auf euch), vorzugehen."

Diese Kritik hat der Designer wohl nicht erwartet. Auf Instagram schrieb er eine Entschuldigung: "Ich habe einen großen Fehler gemacht und möchte mich zuallererst für meine Dummheit entschuldigen." Er benütze "la cessa" oft und verstehe die Bezeichnung nicht als beleidigend oder frauenfeindlich.

