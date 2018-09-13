US-Golfer Fujikawa bekennt sich zu Homosexualität

Tadd Fujikawa hat sich als vermutlich erster männlicher Profigolfer zu seiner Homosexualität bekannt. Der auf Hawaii geborene, 27-jährige US-Amerikaner schrieb in seinem Outing auf Instagram: "Also .... Ich bin schwul." Fujikawa hatte 2006 Golfgeschichte geschrieben, weil er sich mit 15 Jahren als jüngster Spieler für die US Open qualifiziert hatte.

Homosexuelle Sportler: Wer den Schritt nach vorne wagte